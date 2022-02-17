Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.30 billion.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $388.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.19. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $398.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $410.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

