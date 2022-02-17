Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.30 billion.
Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $388.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.19. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $398.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $410.68.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.