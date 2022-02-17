LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.33) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.45) to GBX 283 ($3.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.79) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.13) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 281.63 ($3.81).

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.57) on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 262.55.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,466,847.09).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

