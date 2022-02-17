Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.01 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.
