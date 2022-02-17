Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Up 60.1% in January

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 369,300 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Longeveron stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 3,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Longeveron during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Longeveron by 272.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Longeveron during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Longeveron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Longeveron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Longeveron in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.