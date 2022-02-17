Loop Capital Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $1,300.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,200.42.

SHOP stock traded down $26.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $720.00. 55,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,458. Shopify has a 1 year low of $720.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,124.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,362.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

