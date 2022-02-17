Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loop Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOOP opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $335.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

