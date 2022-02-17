LPL Financial LLC Has $154.85 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chevron worth $154,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average is $113.04. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $139.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

