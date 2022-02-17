Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stake Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,913,603 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Lufax were worth $372,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lufax during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lufax during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lufax by 453.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Lufax during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.74.

LU stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

