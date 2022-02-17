Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.28

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $9.57. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 79,381 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUNMF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

