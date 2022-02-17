Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.83.

M stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $37.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Macy’s by 859.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

