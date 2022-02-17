Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

