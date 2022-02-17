Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

