MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $15.86

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $15.32. MAG Silver shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 18,677 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAG. TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.40 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

