Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 594,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,681. The stock has a market cap of $865.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

