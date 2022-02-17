Main Street Capital (MAIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.