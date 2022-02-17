Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.92. 1,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

