MakiSwap Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $421,882.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.46 or 0.07099823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,665.30 or 0.99955073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003145 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars.

