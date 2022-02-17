Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $321.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.76. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

