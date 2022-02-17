Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Magyar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGYR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.25. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

