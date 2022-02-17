Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.75.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $788.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $826.88. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $723.11 and a 12 month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

