Maltese Capital Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,092,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 587,821 shares of company stock worth $52,531,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $161.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

