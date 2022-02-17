Maltese Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Magyar Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 529,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

