Man Group plc Buys 24,487 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 39.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.