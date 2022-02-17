Man Group plc Buys 51,443 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,443 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Toro were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter worth $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Toro by 46.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toro by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Toro by 23.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE TTC opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

