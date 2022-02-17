Man Group plc Has $14.03 Million Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,629 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 129.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical stock opened at $79.92 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.01 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,900 shares of company stock worth $13,300,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NARI. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.