Man Group plc Has $14.63 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 286,955 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.