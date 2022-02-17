Man Group plc Has $15.09 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,133 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of UNM opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

