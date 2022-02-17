Man Group plc Purchases 48,568 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 74.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,568 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.12.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

