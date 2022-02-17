Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $4,652,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 153.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $158.36 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.43.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

