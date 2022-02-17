Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Desjardins

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.27.

MFC stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

