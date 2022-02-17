Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

