Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 414677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,951,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,456,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

