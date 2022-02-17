Mariner LLC Acquires 1,269 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

