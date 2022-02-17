Mariner LLC Acquires 524 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $263,913,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $216,391,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA boosted their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

