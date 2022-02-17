Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after acquiring an additional 255,559 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

MNST stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

