Mariner LLC Purchases 1,536 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 171,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

