Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,839 shares of company stock worth $3,147,184 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

