Mark D. Mcclain Sells 25,000 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SAIL stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

