Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

