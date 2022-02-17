Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.65.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile
Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.