MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 664.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $374.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.11.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

