MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of MarketWise stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 2,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

