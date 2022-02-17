Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Update

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Marriott International stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,466. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $268,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after buying an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

