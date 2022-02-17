Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $183.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.42. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after acquiring an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.