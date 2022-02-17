Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Short Interest Up 36.0% in January

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,859 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 220,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

