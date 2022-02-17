Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

