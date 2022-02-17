Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 408,209 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 548,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

