Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.68 Million Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 129.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 192.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 436.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.4% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.40. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $54.84.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

