Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,395 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 114,545.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of SPWH opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.