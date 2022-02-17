Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 43.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 146,558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

