Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 100,000 Shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAIR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 68.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 103.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 152,615 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 45.4% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 91,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 49.2% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

